Baku responds to Armenia PM

Baku has responded to the speech that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave from the podium of the United Nations.

Commenting on the statements in the speech, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Staff of the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said Nikol Pashinyan has “fully distorted the political, legal and historical aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

Providing a “historical background” and presenting the well-known set of “arguments” about how Karabakh pertains to Azerbaijan, Hajiyev declared that Armenia’s pretensions (“Karabakh joining Armenia” or “acquisition of “independence” of Nagorno-Karabakh”) contradict the uti possidetis international principle by which Azerbaijan declared independence before the restoration of independence in the within the existing boundaries.

As is accepted, Hajiyev stressed the United Nations Resolutions, and it’s clear that he didn’t recall that Azerbaijan has also failed to fulfill them.

“Forgetting” about the several facts of barbarity and vandalism against Armenians and everything Armenian, Hajiyev talks nonsensically about the provisions in the United Nations Charter, according to which “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state”.

“Pashinyan says the conflict needs to be settled based on a formula that is acceptable for Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan are the parties to the conflict. The Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has Azerbaijani and Armenian communities. For Azerbaijan, the acceptable settlement of the conflict is based on the UN Charter and international law. This is why Armenian troops need to be dislocated from the seized Azerbaijani territories, and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be restored. There is no other model for settlement of the conflict than the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” Hikmet Hajiyev said.