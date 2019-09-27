Armenian PM meets Indian counterpart, Simon Martirosyan becomes champion, 27.09.2019 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 27.09.2019:

· During his working visit to New York, PM Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Armenia’s PM greeted his Indian counterpart, noted that the two states and peoples have strong historical ties and stated that Armenia attaches importance to the mutual cooperation with India.

India’s PM stated that he is glad to have his first meeting with Pashinyan and discuss issues on India-Armenia relations.

Pashinyan, in an interview with India's WION television, said Armenia fully defends India's position on Kashmir issue.

“We hope that in this case we will be able to create international cooperation for solving this issue peacefully,” he said.

· The analysis of the Azerbaijani sabotage carried in the southern direction has shown that another Azerbaijani military serviceman was severely wounded at the neutral zone, Tigran Abrahamyan Adviser to Artsakh President wrote on Facebook.

As a result of the monitoring of the Azerbaijani domain of social networks, it became known that Qürbət Qürbət oğlu Quliyev, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has died on September 25,” Alen Ghulyan, serviceman, noted on Facebook. “Quliyev was most likely wounded during the unsuccessful subversive infiltration attempt launched toward one of the Artsakh Defense Army’s combat positions.

· The full U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations Thursday unanimously adopted a bipartisan provision – spearheaded by Chairman Lindsey Graham and Senator Chris Van Hollen to direct that additional funds be made available for Armenia to further democratic and economic reforms, ANCA reported.

The provision is in addition to recommended appropriations of $17.6 million from the Economic Support and Development Fund (ESF), $1.5 million for battling narcotics trafficking, $600,000 for International Military Education and Training and $1 million in Foreign Military Financing. The Senate maintained parity in appropriated military aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

· Armenia national weightlifting team frontrunner Simon Martirosyan has won the Men’s 109kg competition at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships being held in Pattaya, Thailand, by lifting a combined total of 429 kilograms.

Martirosyan placed first in the Snatch competition by lifting 199 kilograms and, in doing so, also breaking the world record.

And in the Clean and Jerk, the Armenian weightlifter ordered the highest weight, 230 kilograms, which he successfully lifted in his first attempt and became a two-time world champion.

· Kim Kardashian will be one of the VIPs at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host, from October 6 to 9 and ahead of her visit, she expressed her intention to start skims production in Armenia in the newar future.

“I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes skims production there in the future,” she tweeted.

Kardashian has launched on September 10 SKIMS Solutionwear garments.