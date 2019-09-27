Sanitek waste management company employees of Yerevan stage sit-in outside Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – A group Sanitek waste management company employees of Yerevan on Friday are staging a sit-in outside the main building of the government of Armenia, and are demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Sona Aghekyan, founder of the “Alternative [Yerevan] Municipality” initiative and former member of the Yerevan Council of Elders, has joined this demonstration.
Aghekyan stated that they will continue their sit-in until the PM announces where these workers will get their unpaid salaries from.
During the sit-in, however, one of the protesters fell ill, and an ambulance was called.
These Sanitek employees demand the payment their salaries for August. For this period, the salary of 930 workers is about 132 million drams. According to them, the Yerevan city hall has not transferred to this company the respective money provided for in the contract, and as a result, Sanitek could not pay their salaries.