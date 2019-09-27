51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President

Armenian PM meets Indian counterpart, Simon Martirosyan becomes champion, 27.09.2019 digest

EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal

Armenian PM: YSU should enter the top 500 best universities in world in next 10 years

Attachment imposed on property of ex-chairman of Armenia State Revenue Committee

Armenian court to render decision on ex-chairman of State Revenue Committee's detention

Armenia FM attends meeting of CSTO member states' foreign ministers

Zhirayr Sefilyan: Governance in Armenia in deep crisis

IC: Instruction given to toughen charge brought against Vladimir Gasparyan

Armenian agricultural startups participating in Eurasian Week International Forum

Arvanitis says implementation of reforms of 3-year Armenia-IMF cooperation program proceeds effectively

Armenia MOD visits Zar Military Training Center

Artsakh President visits Hadrout region

Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM discusses tax reforms with IMF delegation

Saakashvili: Russia wants to annex Georgia, Armenia, other countries and create the USSR

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council discusses discharge of judges' workload

Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri branch ex-rector arrested

Armenian parliamentary speaker receives Lithuania Ambassador

Armenian economy minister receives IMF delegation

Armenia parliament to have new investigative committee

Karabakh Parliament hosts delegates of Strovolos

Armenian MPs make supplements to bill on totalizators

EU envoy to Armenia: Government is showing will, desire to implement judicial reforms

Sanitek waste management company employees of Yerevan stage sit-in outside Armenia government building

Parliamentary speaker: Armenia preparing to open embassy in Australia

Armenia-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group visits Armenian theater in Tbilisi (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Armenia FM presents government's broad reform agenda to CoE Secretary General

FM: Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with OSCE Secretariat

Singapore PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas

CC member clarification: Why were Armenian versions of VC and ECHR statements without signatures?

PM: Armenia fully defends India's position on Kashmir

Armenia FM discusses Armenia-EU agenda with Federica Mogherini

Armenia Investigative Committee: New questionings to be conducted under Amulsar mine criminal investigation

Farewell ceremony with Jacques Chirac will be held on September 29

Trump’s whistleblower may work for CIA

Armenia PM congratulates Turkmenistan president on Independence Day anniversary

New weapons being designed for Armenia army

Justice Minister on Constitutional Court: It is possible that we will come up with something

Armenian FM and OSCE chair-in-office discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

US senate panel backs increased US assistance to Armenia

French Ambassador: Jacques Chirac was the first French President to pay a state visit to Armenia in 2006

Armenia FM at UN Headquarters in New York, meets with Croatia colleague

Artsakh President receives Cyprus delegation

Armenian tech community will award at WCIT 2019

Azerbaijan suffers another casualty as result of recent sabotage attempt against Karabakh (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Pyongyang says breakthrough in US talks depends on Trump's wisdom and courage

ECHR obliges Azerbaijani authorities to pay EUR 128.5 thousand in case of political prisoners

China marks 70th anniversary: Political trust between Armenia and China is constant, strong (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Only 4 days left for EAEU summit in Yerevan but there are still many uncertainties

PM: Armenia continues to be at high economic growth

Conference on Armenia 2019-2023 judicial, legal reforms strategy kicks off

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan attends unofficial meeting of BSEC Council of FMs

Armenia FM in New York, addresses Ancient Civilization Forum

German FM warns about threat of wars due to climate change

US widens sanctions against Russia

Russian FM meets with Georgian counterpart in New York

Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence on death of Jacques Chirac

Armenia MOD visits military training camp

Newspaper: Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service: Person who discloses state secret is traitor of nation

PM: We returned to Armenia and heard the wonderful news

Former Armenian MP's son apprehended

Armenia PM delivers speech at UN session, Jacques Chirac passes away, 26.09.2019 digest

Parliament speaker: YSU has been a forge of public-political thought for 100 years

Armenia Constitutional Court confirms Vahe Grigoryan's poor attendance since assumption of position

Armenia's former Prosecutor General on charge filed against him

Delegation of Uzbekistan's national and trade banks visits Armenia Central Bank

ECHR's conclusion regarding execution of court decision by Armenia in case of soldier who died in Karabakh

Lydian Armenia sues Armenian MP, demands AMD 1,000,000

Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step

His Holiness Karekin II receives leader of Armenian Diocese of Egypt

WCIT 2019 organizers introduce next speakers

Armenia truck drivers forced to pay huge fines at Upper Lars

Karabakh's Conservative Party meets with ARF-D Artsakh Central Committee leaders

Artur Vanetsyan shares new photo

Earthquake hits Istanbul

Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital

Russia to allocate $20 million to Armenia

Armenian PM meets with Indian counterpart

Armenia Security Council Secretary on Constitution, PM being Commander-in-Chief

Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans

Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official

Acting NSS head: The goal of military drills has been achieved

Rouhani: Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of Additional Protocol to Iranian deal

Parliamentary committee gives positive conclusion to bill on raising minimum salaries

Yerevan State University hosts official reception for foreign guests

Armenia FM meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs

Border Troops Commander: Protecting the borders of Armenia - protecting the borders of the entire CIS

Armenian General: Adversary provocations and our retaliatory actions are more common for us

Armenia FM delivers remarks at UN Security Council meeting

CIS antiterrorism military exercises’ final phase concludes in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians attends opening of events dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas

Armenia Security Council secretary on National Security Service chief’s dismissal reasons: What PM said is true

Erdogan urges to refrain from accusations of Iran in attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Armenians arrested for producing fake vodka in Istanbul

Israeli President instructs Netanyahu to form coalition

Armenia FM meets his Cyprus and Greece’s counterparts

To complete extension of Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s operation, it is necessary to extend the loan term

Armen Avetisyan's Golden Palace Hotel in Tsakhkadzor transferred to state