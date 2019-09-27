News
Armenian agricultural startups participating in Eurasian Week International Forum
Armenian agricultural startups participating in Eurasian Week International Forum
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

An exhibition devoted to agriculture and the food industry is being held on the sidelines of the 6th Eurasian Week International Forum that kicked off in Bishkek on Wednesday.

The purpose of the exhibition is to showcase the innovative solutions that representatives of the private sectors of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union have to offer as the knowledge-based driving force for further development of the sector and the ensuring of competitiveness.

Head of the Armenian delegation, Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan toured the premises, was introduced to the exhibits in the Armenian pavilion and expressed satisfaction with the participation of representatives of the innovative startup eco-system.

Among the participants of the exhibition are EcoTechnology LLC, FDA Laboratoria LLC, Garun Tech LLC and the Armenian Marketing Association.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
