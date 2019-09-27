News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 27
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.02 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 520.03 (down by AMD 0.50), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 584.86 (down by AMD 1.60), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.40 (unchanged) in the country.  

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 275.01, AMD 23,053.57 and AMD 14,263.1, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian agricultural startups participating in Eurasian Week International Forum
Among the participants of the exhibition are...
 Arvanitis says implementation of reforms of 3-year Armenia-IMF cooperation program proceeds effectively
During the meeting the parties discussed current issues of 2019 and expected changes in the fiscal sphere…
Armenia Deputy PM discusses tax reforms with IMF delegation
During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the...
 Armenian economy minister receives IMF delegation
At the request of the IMF delegation, Tigran...
 PM: Armenia continues to be at high economic growth
We have had a 7.6% economic activity index in August 2019, as compared with August last year…
 Parliamentary committee gives positive conclusion to bill on raising minimum salaries
My Step ruling bloc MP Babken Tunyan suggested to gradually raise of the minimum salary…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos