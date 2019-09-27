Karabakh Parliament hosts delegates of Strovolos

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan today received the delegation of the Cypriot city of Strovolos led by Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous. The delegation was accompanied by representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party.
Greeting the guests, Ghulyan underscored the similarities between the histories and destinies of the Cypriots and Armenians and expressed certainty that regular meetings provide the opportunity to get to know each other.
Talking about the relations between Artsakh and Cyprus, the parliamentary speaker stated that these relations can also serve as a window to Europe in spite of Artsakh’s artificial isolation and voiced hope that Cyprus will be the protector of Artsakh’s rights and interests in the European Parliament.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Mayor of Strovolos Andreas Papacharalambous touched upon the Armenian community of Cyprus and its activities, stressed the similar histories of the two nations and stated that the two nations need to stand united as one to resist the current challenges. Touching upon the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, the mayor voiced hope that it will be solved peacefully and with respect for fundamental human rights and other provisions of international law.
Afterwards, the members of the delegation met with members of the Republic of Artsakh-European Parliament Friendship Group.
During the meeting, Chair of the Friendship Group Vahram Balayan presented the structure of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and talked about the system of governance of the country, its economic indicators and the Defense Army. The parties attached importance to the continuity of activities aimed at deepening of the relations between Artsakh and Cyprus and the cooperation of the local self-government bodies of the two countries.