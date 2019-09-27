Armenia Supreme Judicial Council discusses discharge of judges' workload

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia yesterday held an outgoing session in Gyumri and had a meeting with the president and judges of the first instance court of general jurisdiction of Shirak Province.
The toolkits for effective justice, the current problems in the judiciary and the possible paths for solution to the issues were considered during the meeting-consultation.
Various issues of judges’ interest were also touched upon, and the main focus was on the need to discharge the workload of judges and the procedure for distribution of cases.
The representatives of the Supreme Judicial Council stated that the Council is well aware of issues concerning judges and is taking active steps to provide solutions to the primary issues as soon as possible.
During an open discussion, the judges made proposals to solve the noticeable issues in the sector.