Artsakh President visits Hadrout region

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan visited the Hadrout region, President’s press service reported.
The president attended the opening ceremony of the maternity ward of the district medical association.
Bako Sahakyan noted that the modernization and expansion of the network of medical institutions in the region is of strategic importance, and work in this direction will be consistent.
Bako Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the national residence of the Egyptian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Cairo for the implementation of this program. Then the head of state took part in the opening ceremony of the livestock complex near the village of Mets Tagher. The President thanked the American philanthropist of Armenian origin Vardan Nazeryan for the implementation of the project and emphasized that such complexes, corresponding to modern conditions, give a new quality to the development of agriculture in the regions and throughout the republic.