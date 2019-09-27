News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 28
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President
51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Several circumstances and a motive behind the murder of 46-year-old Vice-Chairman of the Etchmiadzin Territorial Unit of the Union of Volunteer Land Defenders of Armenia Nver Hovhannisyan have been established in the criminal case being examined by the Department for Examination of Crimes against People of the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee reports that a charge has been brought against a 51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin.

As reported earlier, on April 23, 2018 at 6:55 p.m., Etchmiadzin Medical Center received citizen of Etchmiadzin Never Hovhannisyan (born in 1972). Later, the medical center reported that he had undergone a surgery during which, at around 9:45 p.m., he had sharp cardiovascular insufficiency and died.

In relation to the case, the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Armavir Province instituted a criminal case, the preliminary investigation was continued by the Department for Investigation of Crimes against People of the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

As a result of large-scale investigative and procedural actions during the preliminary investigation, the circumstances of the case (motive, scene of incident and identity of person having committed the alleged crime) were established, and the person is resident of Armavir Province (born in 1967).

Taking into consideration the fact that the person had hidden himself, a search was declared, and detention was selected as a preventive measure. The police were assigned to take measures to find the wanted and present him to the body conducting proceedings.

On May 23, 2019, the 51-year-old man, who was being searched, was found and presented to the body conducting proceedings. He was also charged under part 1 of Article 104 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, and detention was selected as a preventive measure for him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
IC: Instruction given to toughen charge brought against Vladimir Gasparyan
The charges were brought to him within the criminal case which the Investigative Committee is investigating in connection with abuse of power…
 Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri branch ex-rector arrested
The court of general jurisdiction of Shirak province granted the investigator’s respective petition…
 Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital
The baby boy’s father blamed the midwife for this incident…
 Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official
The citizen was participating in the protest taking place in...
 Armenians arrested for producing fake vodka in Istanbul
Two Armenians have been arrested as suspects…
 Minister on Vayots Dzor incident and resignation of governor: Life of our officer is very important
“Now the life of our officer is very important…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos