51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President

Several circumstances and a motive behind the murder of 46-year-old Vice-Chairman of the Etchmiadzin Territorial Unit of the Union of Volunteer Land Defenders of Armenia Nver Hovhannisyan have been established in the criminal case being examined by the Department for Examination of Crimes against People of the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee reports that a charge has been brought against a 51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin.

As reported earlier, on April 23, 2018 at 6:55 p.m., Etchmiadzin Medical Center received citizen of Etchmiadzin Never Hovhannisyan (born in 1972). Later, the medical center reported that he had undergone a surgery during which, at around 9:45 p.m., he had sharp cardiovascular insufficiency and died.

In relation to the case, the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Armavir Province instituted a criminal case, the preliminary investigation was continued by the Department for Investigation of Crimes against People of the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

As a result of large-scale investigative and procedural actions during the preliminary investigation, the circumstances of the case (motive, scene of incident and identity of person having committed the alleged crime) were established, and the person is resident of Armavir Province (born in 1967).

Taking into consideration the fact that the person had hidden himself, a search was declared, and detention was selected as a preventive measure. The police were assigned to take measures to find the wanted and present him to the body conducting proceedings.

On May 23, 2019, the 51-year-old man, who was being searched, was found and presented to the body conducting proceedings. He was also charged under part 1 of Article 104 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, and detention was selected as a preventive measure for him.