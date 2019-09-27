News
Friday
September 27
Arvanitis says implementation of reforms of 3-year Armenia-IMF cooperation program proceeds effectively
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan received a delegation led by Athanasios Arvanitis, Deputy Director of the Department of the Middle East and Central Asia of the International Monetary Fund, Armenian Finance Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the source, during the meeting the parties discussed current issues of 2019 and expected changes in the fiscal sphere, forecasts of the state budget for 2020, tax reforms coming into force and expected from 2020, as well as issues related to public investment management and public debt management strategies. The parties also touched upon the agenda of the reforms included in the three-year program of cooperation between Armenia and the IMF. Presenting forecasts on the state budget, the minister noted that the Government of Armenia strove to gradually increase the role of capital expenditures and create the basis for long-term economic growth, which would allow serving current liabilities efficiently. Janjughazyan noted that the Armenian Government will continue the program of tax reforms aimed at economic development. He praised the role of the IMF in ensuring macroeconomic stability of Armenia and the reform process by the Government. According to Athanasios Arvanitis, the implementation of the key tasks and reforms of the three-year program is mostly effective, and the IMF is ready to help Armenia, expressing the hope that the agenda of the reform program in the framework of mutual cooperation will correspond to what is planned.
