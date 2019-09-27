Armenia MOD visits Zar Military Training Center

Within the scope of the large-scale strategic military exercises underway in Armenia, Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan today visited the Zar Military Training Center of the Ministry of Defense where the servicemen of the peacekeeping brigade of the Armed Forces are conducting military exercises.
The minister followed the course of the battalion military exercise, toured the training spots and field hospital, discussed details of the conditional military operations with the personnel and gave the command certain assignments.
Davit Tonoyan also visited one of the engineering military units of the Armed Forces and met with the reserve officers who have joined the armed forces. Once again, the defense minister extended thanks to the reserve officers for their participation in the military exercises and highly appreciated their willingness to join the armed forces and make their contributions to homeland defense in case of need.