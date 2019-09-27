News
IC: Instruction given to toughen charge brought against Vladimir Gasparyan
IC: Instruction given to toughen charge brought against Vladimir Gasparyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

An instruction has been given to change the charge against former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan by tightening it, Investigative Committee’s press service reported. 

Gasparyan will be charged with embezzlement on an especially large scale. At the same time, the Investigative Committee reports that during the investigation, the ex-president’s brother Serzh Sargsyan, Alexander Sargsyan, completely restored the damage caused by Gasparyan in the amount of AMD 54,790.433.

As previously reported, the charges were brought to him within the criminal case which the Investigative Committee is investigating in connection with abuse of power by some officials at the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Accordingly, Gasparyan, being the MOD Chief of Military Police, head of an MOD department, and Deputy Minister of Defense at separate periods, and being aware that three military servicemen were not actually serving but doing other jobs—that is, one of them worked as the driver of third President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother, Levon Sargsyan, and the other two worked as the bodyguards of Serzh Sargsyan’s other brother, Aleksandr Sargsyan—he had allowed these soldiers to perform these activities that do not stem from their status as military servicemen.

In addition, Gasparyan had extended for five years the term of military service of one of these soldiers.

Also, a total of 21,691481 drams were groundlessly paid to them from the state budget, and thus causing great damage to the state.

A signature bond to not leave Armenia has been selected as a pretrial measure for Vladimir Gasparyan.
