Armenian PM: YSU should enter the top 500 best universities in world in next 10 years

Yerevan State University should enter the top 500 best universities in the world in the next 10 years, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yerevan State University.
“On May 16, 1919, the Government of Armenia decided to establish a state university in Armenia, which became one of the most important events in the life of the First Republic. This was to play a huge role in the future of our people. The fact that the university was created by the Faculty of History and Philosophy shows the practical and state significance that this educational institution should have in our life. In essence, the task was to formulate our new state identity, because centuries later we became a state nation, state people, and in the new conditions the problem arose of formulating our new identity, studying and classifying our heritage,” he said.
According to the Prime Minister, YSU successfully solved this problem by formulating the most important values of our past and present history and laying it at the foundation of our new state identity.
The Prime Minister noted that YSU should become the main platform for generating thoughts and ideas.
“I want to believe that the new times are the times of the revival of YSU, since YSU should become the main platform for generating thoughts and ideas, because in our time, freedom, creativity, justice and fair competition of thought development was as difficult as in 20 century,” he said adding that YSU should become the most important expert support of the Government.