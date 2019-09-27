Armenian court to render decision on ex-chairman of State Revenue Committee's detention

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Judge Rubik Mkhitaryan, has left for the consultation room to render a decision on the appeal filed by the attorneys of former chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan (charged with organizing squander in particularly large amounts) against the decision to detain him.
Khachatryan’s attorney Yerem Sargsyan told journalists that Gagik Khachatryan was attending the examination of the appeal and voiced hope that the court will be in its place and will render a fair decision.
As reported earlier, the National Security Service arrested Gagik Khachatryan and his nephew, ex-official of the State Revenue Committee Karen Khachatryan on August 27, and the former officials were detained three days later. Khachatryan is charged with committing crimes provided for by articles of the Criminal Code (misuse of official position and squander in particularly large amounts).
The charge brought against Gagik Khachatryan and his nephew concerns the alleged crimes that Gagik Khachatryan had committed when he was Minister of Finance and Chairman of the State Revenue Committee.