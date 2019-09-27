Attachment imposed on property of ex-chairman of Armenia State Revenue Committee

Upon the decision of the investigator of the Investigative Department of the National Security Service of Armenia, attachment has been imposed on the property of former chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan, who is charged with organizing squander in particularly large amounts. This is what Khachatryan’s attorney Yerem Sargsyan told journalists during a briefing at the Criminal Court of Appeal.
The attorney informed that he has appealed the investigator’s decision on imposing attachment on Khachatryan’s property.
As reported earlier, the National Security Service arrested Gagik Khachatryan and his nephew, ex-official of the State Revenue Committee Karen Khachatryan on August 27, and the former officials were detained three days later. Khachatryan is charged with committing crimes provided for by articles of the Criminal Code (misuse of official position and squander in particularly large amounts).
The charge brought against Gagik Khachatryan and his nephew concerns the alleged crimes that Gagik Khachatryan had committed when he was finance minister and Chairman of the State Revenue Committee.