Armenian MP: Armenia can't allow weakening of Mekhitarist Congregation

Chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan and Advisor to the Speaker of the National Assembly Davit Karapetyan today received Pontifical Delegate of the Mekhitarist Congregation in Venice, Archbishop Levon Zekiyan and Abbot Yeghia Kilaghbian, as reported the news service of the National Assembly of Armenia.
When the issue of the Samuel Mouradian School of Sevres (one of the schools of the Mekhitarist Congregation) emerged back in July 2018, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan met with Father Levon Zekiyan in Venice and discussed the challenges facing not only the Samuel Mouradian School, but also the Congregation in general. On behalf of the Armenian authorities, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan also expressed willingness to find ways out of the situation together.
During today’s meeting, the participants discussed the steps to support the Mekhitarists and the options for solutions. Mkhitar Hayrapetyan stressed once again the Armenian government’s position on the issue and stated the following: “Armenia can’t allow the weakening of the Mekhitarist Congregation, and it must do everything it can to help the Mekhitarist Congregation get back on its feet and become strong.”