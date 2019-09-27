News
China Ambassador: More than 10,000 Chinese expected to visit Armenia this year
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The friendly bilateral and cooperative ties between China and Armenia are growing healthily and sustainably, and over the past years, Chinese-Armenian relations have entered a new stage of rapid development through the Belt and Road Initiative. This is what Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong told journalists today.

“The trade and economic cooperation is growing sustainably, and the sectors of cooperation are expanding. Since 2009, China has been Armenia’s second major partner in trade, and the amount of the Chinese-Armenian trade turnover comprises nearly 10% of Armenia’s total foreign trade,” he said.

The Ambassador also attached importance to cooperation in the humanitarian, educational and cultural sectors and fully hopes that the free visa regime is established between the two countries soon, adding that this will provide the opportunity to enhance tourism as well. “Whereas 2-3,000 Chinese citizens visited Armenia in 2015, this year, more than 10,000 Chinese citizens are expected to visit the country,” he said.

The construction of a new Chinese embassy in Yerevan is conditioned by the expanding cooperation between the two countries and, according to Tian Erlong, even though the current building is suitable, it is small since there are more than 50 employees.
