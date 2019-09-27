Russian, Iranian and Singaporean leaders to arrive in Armenia on October 1

On October 1, Yerevan will host the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be attended by the leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Among the attendees of the enlarged session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be President of Moldova Igor Dodon (as the head of state with the status of observer), President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loon (guest heads of states).