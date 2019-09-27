China Ambassador to Armenia: Some countries trying to speculate about Chinese domestic affairs

Certain countries are trying to speculate about China’s domestic affairs, but they won’t succeed. This is what China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong declared during a press conference today.
The Ambassador said even though certain powers are blaming the Chinese authorities for violating human rights in the Xinjiang-Uyghur Autonomous Region, the people’s welfare is growing at a rapid pace in the region.
According to him, the regions with populations of national minorities receive more subsidies from the budget, and those regions are Tibet, Uyghur or Inner Mongolia. Moreover, the Chinese view this as the right policy since it is one of the advantages of a multi-ethnic country.
However, according to the Ambassador, unfortunately, certain countries are shutting an eye on this and not only in the case of Uyghur, but also Hong Kong and Macao, adding that while certain countries such as the US declare that the regions are obliged to observe human rights, China sees a brilliantly expressed political goal to create chaos in China.