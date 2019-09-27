China intends to end Tranche 3 of North-South Road Corridor construction within prescribed time limit

China intends to finish Tranche 3 for construction of a road sector of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program within the new prescribed time limits. This is what China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong declared during a press conference today.
The Ambassador emphasized that China knows very well the importance of the North-South Road Corridor, including from the perspective of logistics.
“Unfortunately, due to objective and subjective reasons, China’s Sinohydro Corporation is postponing Tranche 3 for construction of the nearly 43 km road. China and Armenia have signed an agreement on the new timeframes for finishing construction, and China intends and is inclined to end construction within the new time limits and within the scope of the assumed commitments,” Tian Erlong declared.
Moreover, according to the diplomat, China will be participating in Tranche 4 for construction and will either be a contractor or partially fund construction. Erlong added that China is currently exploring the opportunities.
Within the scope of Tranche-3 of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program, which is being carried out by a Chinese company, there was a problem with the timeframes for end of construction and in terms of quality. The contractor assured that it had performed relevant work, had engaged additional forces and added construction equipment in order to ensure high quality and pace of construction.