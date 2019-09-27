Armenian FM meets with Iraqi counterpart

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today met with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Ali Alhakim, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The foreign ministers mentioned with satisfaction the high-level political dialogue between the two countries and the dynamic growth of trade and economic relations and reaffirmed the mutual commitment to make joint efforts to further deepen and enrich the bilateral agenda.
Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Iraq and Armenia are reliable partners linked by strong historical ties and common civilizational values.
The parties attached importance to the promotion of business ties, the promotion of mutual cooperation in the sectors of alternative energy and tourism and the strengthening of the traditionally established relations between the two nations. In this regard, both parties valued the unique role of the Armenian community in the public and political life of Iraq and the preservation of the centuries-old friendship between the two countries.