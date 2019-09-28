Uzbekistan citizen robs Yerevan apartment

YEREVAN. – An Uzbek national has robbed an apartment in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
On September 20, at 12.44pm, a man called the police and reported that his mother had returned home and seen that there was an unknown man in the house, and this man, upon seeing her mother, had fled, but taken 60,000 drams with him. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Police press service.
Police found out that a 39-year-old Uzbek citizen had committed this theft.
And on Thursday, at 5pm, law enforcement officers detained this man from a Yerevan street, and took him to a police station.
He has been arrested.
The stolen item is being sought.
An investigation is in progress.