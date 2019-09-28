News
Saturday
September 28
Afghanistan conducting presidential election
Afghanistan conducting presidential election
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Voting is underway Saturday in Afghanistan’s presidential election, amid heavy security and threats from insurgents, BBC News reported.

Tens of thousands of Afghan forces have been deployed across the country to counter Taliban militants who have vowed to target polling stations.

The twice-delayed vote is taking place after Taliban-US peace talks collapsed earlier this month.

The two main candidates are the incumbent, Ashraf Ghani, and chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah.

They have shared power since 2014.

Afghanistan’s next president will lead a country devastated by four decades of war.

The conflict continues to kill thousands of people every year, drawing in forces from around the world.
