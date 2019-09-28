News
Saturday
September 28
Armenia PM: I have come to follow course of military exercises
Armenia PM: I have come to follow course of military exercises
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday morning arrived—on board a helicopter—at the site of the strategic military exercises being conducted.

He was greeted by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, and Syunik Province governor Hunan Poghosyan.

The PM is accompanied by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan. They visited the assembly place and, subsequently, the canteen.

“I have come to follow the course of the military exercises,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook, and then he went on livestream.
