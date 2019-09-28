Armenia FM in New York, meets with Syria deputy PM

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday met with Walid Al-Moualem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The ministers stressed the age-old Armenian-Syrian friendship, and attached great importance to the Syrian Armenian community’s part in relations between the two countries, press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reported.
FM Mnatsakanyan noted that due to its historical ties and the presence of an Armenian community in the Middle East, Armenia has always been attentive to the processes taking place in that region, and it endeavors to contribute to peace-building initiatives there. In this context, both sides lauded the humanitarian assistance provided to the Syrian people by Armenia, and its on-site humanitarian mission in Syria.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan added that Armenia welcomes the creation of a constitutional committee on Syria as an important step for the political process aimed at bringing peace to the Syrian people. Also, he highly appreciated the inclusion of a Syrian-Armenian community representative in this committee.