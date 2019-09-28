News
Armenia, Iran FMs discuss matters on agenda of bilateral friendly relations
Armenia, Iran FMs discuss matters on agenda of bilateral friendly relations
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday met with his Iranian colleague, Mohammad Javad Zarif, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Armenian FM highlighted that Armenia values high-level discourse and friendly relations with Iran, press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reported. And the Iranian Armenian community’s important role was stressed as a solid bridge uniting the two peoples and countries.

Mnatsakanyan and Zarif touched upon the matters that are on the agenda of Armenian-Iranian friendly relations, and lauded the frequency of bilateral meetings and contacts. In this regard, reference was made to the forthcoming Eurasian Economic Union summit which Armenia will be hosting, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s scheduled participation in this event.

Also, the FMs of Armenia and Iran briefed each other on their positions and outlook on several urgent regional and international matters, and underscored the strengthening of international and regional peace and security.
