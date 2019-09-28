Armenia defense minister visits military camp (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Friday visited a military camp located in a northerly direction, and where the Armed Forces reserves are conducting specialized training along the lines of the ongoing large-scale strategic military exercises in Armenia.
The minister got familiarized with the conditions at this military camp, inquired about the tactical and professional readiness of its personnel, and responded to the questions posed by these army reservists, the press service of the Ministry of Defense informed.
Thanking these reservists for their great willingness to participate in these military trainings, Tonoyan stressed the importance and effectiveness of conducting such large-scale military mobilization, and the key role members of the military reserve forces play in protecting the homeland.