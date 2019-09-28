2019 European Heritage Days open at Amberd fortress

The European Union attaches great importance to Armenia's cultural heritage, head of EU delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said during the opening of 2019 European Heritage Days.

“I am extremely happy to be here, and this place is a real jewel of Armenian architecture,” Mrs. Wiktorin said in her opening speech at Amberd fortress.

The 2019 European Heritage Days is an opportunity to present variety of Armenia’s cultural heritage, and to show that monuments, dances and music are a part of Armenian identity, the EU Ambassador added.

Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, in turn, said he is happy to see that many places in Armenia will turn into the venues for celebrating the European Heritage Days.

“People will gather in these venues to learn more about our heritage. This is an additional opportunity to present our culture as a part of one civilization and to speak about Armenian art and architecture,” he said.

Both EU Ambassador and the Minister highlighted importance of supporting creative business in the field of culture, since it is an important part for tourism development.

“We are supporting efforts to develop tourism strategy, as it bring an added value and is an important part of economic development,” Mrs. Wiktorin said.

The Armenian government is taking efforts to creative business, as “we have not only to present our art, but to be able to sell it”, the minister added.

This year, within the frames of the European Heritage Days that will be held on September 28-29 various cultural events, concerts, video shows, marches, literature and music events, educational, interactive programmes, etc. will be organized in the territory of more than 100 cultural organizations of Armenia