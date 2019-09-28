Armenia Investigative Committee to investigate criminal case on manifesting disrespect against judge

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia on Saturday decided to investigate the criminal case that has been launched for manifesting disrespect against Judge Anna Danibekyan. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, has informed this in a statement.

“The identity of the other person, or persons, involved in the incident is being ascertained,” the respective statement also reads. “Narek Mutafyan, born in 1993, has been arrested.”

Narek Mutafyan on Friday approached Anna Danibekyan—the judge who is presiding over the criminal case court hearing into the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008—with a video camera, and asked her questions. Upon entering the courthouse, Danibekyan told the bailiffs that she had been treated with disrespect, and notified the law enforcement.”

Mutafyan was arrested Friday night, and a criminal case was opened on charges under the article of manifesting disrespect toward the court.