News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 28
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee to investigate criminal case on manifesting disrespect against judge
Armenia Investigative Committee to investigate criminal case on manifesting disrespect against judge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia on Saturday decided to investigate the criminal case that has been launched for manifesting disrespect against Judge Anna Danibekyan. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, has informed this in a statement.

“The identity of the other person, or persons, involved in the incident is being ascertained,” the respective statement also reads. “Narek Mutafyan, born in 1993, has been arrested.”

Narek Mutafyan on Friday approached Anna Danibekyan—the judge who is presiding over the criminal case court hearing into the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008—with a video camera, and asked her questions. Upon entering the courthouse, Danibekyan told the bailiffs that she had been treated with disrespect, and notified the law enforcement.”                                                                                                                                                                                                             

Mutafyan was arrested Friday night, and a criminal case was opened on charges under the article of manifesting disrespect toward the court.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan former mayor charged
The Special Investigation Service of Armenia informed…
 Karabakh army soldier dies
He sustained a fatal gunshot wound…
 51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President
In relation to the case, the Investigation Department of...
 IC: Instruction given to toughen charge brought against Vladimir Gasparyan
The charges were brought to him within the criminal case which the Investigative Committee is investigating in connection with abuse of power…
 Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri branch ex-rector arrested
The court of general jurisdiction of Shirak province granted the investigator’s respective petition…
 Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital
The baby boy’s father blamed the midwife for this incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos