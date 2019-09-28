Julian Assange's father to receive award on behalf of his son

Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, will receive an award on behalf of his son on Saturday, after which he will visit him in prison, PA reported.
The Gavin McFaden Award is given to whistleblowers.
The citation for today’s award – given on behalf of whistleblowers – describes Assange as a “courageous truth teller”, adding: “The most common thread that ran through the reasons for nominating this year’s winner can be summarised in one sentence: ‘What will happen when the next abuse, corruption, crime or misconduct needs exposing, will other media be too afraid to publish the truth?’
John Shipton complained to the publication of the harsh conditions of his son in prison.
Earlier, Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson complained about the conditions of detention in Assange, saying that they are even worse than those of convicted terrorists.
Westminster Magistrate Court in the London district of Westminster ruled that Assange will remain in custody for the duration of the proceedings on his extradition to the US.
Assange, accused of sexual harassment and rape in Sweden in 2010, has been hiding since June 2012 at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, fearing extradition to a Scandinavian country. On the morning of April 11, 2019, he was detained at the request of the United States. A court in London found him guilty of violating bail conditions and sentenced him to 11 months in prison. Extradition hearings began on 2 May.
US authorities said in late May that they had charged Assange with 17 episodes of violation of the law on espionage and the disclosure of classified information. Previously, he was accused of conspiring to hack for one item. In the case of extradition to the US, Assange faces years of imprisonment.