Saturday
September 28
Opposition may vote no-confidence in UK government next week
Region:World News

UK opposition parties may vote no-confidence next week, trying to break the Brexit, AP reported referring to one of the leaders of the Scottish National Party, Stewart Hosie.

According to him, the plan to put in place an interim government with the goal of prolonging Brexit is the only way to prevent Britain from going bankrupt after leaving the EU.

At the same time, Hosie said that in order for this venture to succeed, the support of all opposition parties is necessary.

An opposition politician warned that this might be the only option if they really want to prevent Brexit without concluding an agreement with the EU.
