News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 28
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Yerevan former mayor charged
Yerevan former mayor charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges have been brought against Yervand Zakharyan, the former Mayor of Yerevan.

During the investigation of a criminal case which the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia is investigating, it was established that Zakharyan and Arsen Lalayants, former head of the Department of Architecture and Urban Development at Yerevan Municipality, had abused their official powers, and which has led to grave consequences, the SIS press service informed.

And based on the evidence obtained, criminal charges have been brought against these former officials.

The investigation is still in progress.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Investigative Committee to investigate criminal case on manifesting disrespect against judge
Judge Anna Danibekyan is presiding over the criminal case court hearing into the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008…
 Karabakh army soldier dies
He sustained a fatal gunshot wound…
 51-year-old citizen of Etchmiadzin charged with murder of UVLD Vice-President
In relation to the case, the Investigation Department of...
 IC: Instruction given to toughen charge brought against Vladimir Gasparyan
The charges were brought to him within the criminal case which the Investigative Committee is investigating in connection with abuse of power…
 Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri branch ex-rector arrested
The court of general jurisdiction of Shirak province granted the investigator’s respective petition…
 Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital
The baby boy’s father blamed the midwife for this incident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos