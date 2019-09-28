Yerevan former mayor charged

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges have been brought against Yervand Zakharyan, the former Mayor of Yerevan.

During the investigation of a criminal case which the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia is investigating, it was established that Zakharyan and Arsen Lalayants, former head of the Department of Architecture and Urban Development at Yerevan Municipality, had abused their official powers, and which has led to grave consequences, the SIS press service informed.

And based on the evidence obtained, criminal charges have been brought against these former officials.

The investigation is still in progress.