IC of Armenia: Another person brought under criminal investigation into pressure on judge Danibekyan

Within criminal case instituted on the basis of disrespectful attitude towards the judge, Anna Danibekyan, another person was brought in, the press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.
“Within the criminal case instituted based on disrespectful attitude to the judge of the court of general jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, Anna Danibekyan, Sarkis Ogadzhanyan born in 1991 was just subjected to,” she said.
According to preliminary information, Judge Anna Danibekyan on Friday reported to the police that two young men had approached her while she was walking on a street the same day at about 8:30pm, they had started filming her stating that they were livestreaming, one of them had introduced himself as blogger Narek Mutafyan, had started asking her questions about the criminal case involving ex-President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials—and whose court hearing is presided over by Judge Danibekyan, and had made offensive remarks against her.