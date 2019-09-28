Artur Vanetsyan arrives in Artsakh

Former head of the National Security Service of Armenia, President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan is now in Artsakh. He was invited in Karabakh by the leader of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, the archbishop told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
“I invited Vanetsyan, because I have known him for a long time, he is the son of my friend,” he said.
When asked whether other meetings of Vanetsyan were planned in Karabakh, the archbishop noted he is not aware of this.
Artur Vanetsyan submitted his resignation from the post of director of the National Security Service on September 16.