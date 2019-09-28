News
Criminal case launched into Karabakh army soldier’s death
Criminal case launched into Karabakh army soldier’s death
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. - The Investigative Committee of Armenia on Saturday launched a criminal case into Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Defense Army conscript, Private Arman Levonyan sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to his chest on the same day.

The criminal case is launched under the article on murder, and an investigation is conducted, the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Arman Levonyan (born in 1999) sustained a fatal gunshot on Saturday, at about 6:50am.

Karabakh army soldier dies
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
