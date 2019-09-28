2nd person arrested along lines of criminal case into showing disrespect toward Yerevan judge

YEREVAN. – A second person has been arrested along the lines of the criminal case into the incident of showing disrespect toward Judge Anna Danibekyan of the capital city Yerevan court of first instance.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating this case, and two people have been arrested in connection with it, the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to preliminary information, Judge Anna Danibekyan on Friday reported to the police that two young men had approached her while she was walking on a street the same day at about 8:30pm, they had started filming her stating that they were livestreaming, one of them had introduced himself as blogger Narek Mutafyan, had started asking her questions about the criminal case involving ex-President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials—and whose court hearing is presided over by Judge Danibekyan, and had made offensive remarks against her.

A criminal case has been filed with the police in connection with this incident, and it has been forwarded to the investigative division for an investigation.

The persons involved in this incident have been identified; they are residents of Yerevan, born in 1991 and 1993, and have been arrested.

The investigation is in progress.