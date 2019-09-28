Armen Sarkissian congratulates Artur Chilingarov on his 80th birthday

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulates Russian State Duma MP, Hero if the Soviet Union and Russia, Artur Chilingarov on his 80th birthday, President’s press service reported.
According to him, people like Chilingarov are the pride of the peoples of Russia and Armenia and a worthy example.
“With your famous name and good deeds, you have become a vivid example of the significant contribution of Armenians to the strengthening and prosperity of Russian statehood,” he said.
Sarkissian also noted the invaluable work of Artur Chilingarov in the development and strengthening of the Armenian-Russian allied relations. The Armenian President wished the hero robust health, many years of effective work, new successes and all the best.