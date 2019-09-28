Deputy chief of General Staff of Armenia Armed Forces visits 5th military unit

As part of the ongoing large-scale strategic drills in Armenia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General visited the fifth military units, where reservists are being trained to join the ranks of the armed forces as part of the exercises, Armenian MOD’s press service reported.
According to the source, Makaryan followed the course of training, went around training centers, discussed the specifics of conditional military operations with the personnel and gave instructions to the command personnel.