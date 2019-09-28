Armenia premier holds consultation on Anticorruption Strategy

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday chaired a consultation at the government building during which the Anticorruption Strategy was discussed. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the PM’s official website.
In particular, the discussants conferred on the formation of an institutional anticorruption system that is envisaged by the aforesaid strategy, and referred to the creation of the Anticorruption Committee and its activities.
In terms of the effectiveness of this institutional anticorruption system, PM Pashinyan underscored the drawing and training of respective qualified and experienced professionals, as well as the close cooperation and exchange of knowhow between law enforcement agencies.
Also, the head of the Armenian government attached importance to relevant inter-departmental discussions aimed at the comprehensive development of the Anticorruption Strategy of Armenia, and instructed to complete its final version in accordance with the set timetable.