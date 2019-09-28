Mutafyan, Ohanjanyan’s lawyers suggest investigator to detain Armenia PM

Lawyers for Narek Mutafyan and Sargis Ohanjanyan, who were detained in connection with the incident involving the judge of the March 1 case, Anna Danibekyan, have invited in writing form the head of the investigating group to detain the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, the lawyer Alexander Kochubaev told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

“The prime minister said the main word, and Narek Mutafyan just reproduced his statement. This cannot impede justice in any way. Within this case, he should at least obtain witness status,” he said, noting that this criminal case is illegal and politically motivated.

Lawyers said the criminal case was reclassified as obstruction of justice. According to lawyers, the reason is that according to the previous qualification, punishment for disrespectful attitude to the court provides for a three-month arrest, while according to the re-qualified article, up to five years of imprisonment is provided.

“In the case of three months, it would be unreasonable to arrest them, but we are sure that the decision on the arrest will be made soon,” he added.

As reported earlier, according to preliminary information, Judge Anna Danibekyan on Friday reported to the police that two young men had approached her while she was walking on a street the same day at about 8:30pm, they had started filming her stating that they were livestreaming, one of them had introduced himself as blogger Narek Mutafyan, had started asking her questions about the criminal case involving ex-President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials—and whose court hearing is presided over by Judge Danibekyan, and had made offensive remarks against her.