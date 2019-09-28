US Congressmen Jackie Speier, Frank Pallone and Adam Schiff in their letter to the US Department of State and the Defense Department demanded “immediate halt of military aid to #Azerbaijan," the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) tweeted.
Letter to @StateDept & @DeptofDefense - citing dramatic increase in DoD aid to Baku - calls for full review of Section 907 enforcement & comprehensive report on all US aid. pic.twitter.com/PhNxFQXAsy
"We are gravely concerned about the recent dramatic increase in Department of Defense assistance for the Republic of Azerbaijan and the clear lack of parity in financial aid to the Republic of Armenia. We urge the Departments of State and Defense to fully uphold the intent of U.S. law prohibiting assistance to Azerbaijan and to ensure any aid provided under a waiver of the law is met with parity in assistance for the Republic of Armenia The U.S. has substantially increased security assistance to Azerbaijan totaling more than $102 million for fiscal years 2019. Azerbaijan specifically received $58.6 million in fiscal year 2018 and $42.9 million in fiscal year 2019 from the Section 333 Building Partner Capacity program, making it the third highest recipient of aid through that program” the letter said.
According to them, Armenia only received $4.2 million in U.S. security assistance in fiscal year 2018and $2.8 million in fiscal year 2019 with just $2.1 million planned for fiscal year 2020.