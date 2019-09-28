News
Sunday
September 29
News
Sunday
September 29
Trump's presidential campaign gets $ 15 mn since impeachment starts
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A few days after the impeachment of US President Donald Trump began, his presidential campaign received donations of $ 15 million, Eric Trump tweeted.

“UPDATE: We have now raised almost $15 million in small dollar donations (including 50,000 NEW donors) since Spekaer Pelosi started this impeachment charade 72 hrs ago! Unbelievable numbers!! Keep it going — you and the dems are handing Donal Trump the win in 2020!” Eric Trump tweeted.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi launched the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, accusing him of exerting pressure on Ukraine to initiate an investigation into the activities of former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of the favorites of the Democratic Party in the election race, and his son Hunter, who works in Ukraine.
