Syrian MFA statement to UN: US and Turkish attempts to create a security zone violate UN Charter

Attempts by the US and Turkey to create a security zone in northern Syria violate the UN charter, said on Saturday at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Syrian FM Walid Muallem.
According to him, the US and Turkey maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria and they are so arrogant that they are discussing the creation of the so-called security zone in the north of Syria, as if we are talking about creating such a zone on American or Turkish soil, TASS reported.
This is a violation of international law and the UN Charter, the FM added.
Any agreement on Syria without any involvement of the Syrian government is condemned and rejected in form and content, he noted adding that any foreign forces operating in the Syrian territories without their permission are occupying forces and must be immediately withdrawn.