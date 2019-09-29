News
Azerbaijani foreign minister: No progress in Karabakh settlement over last year
Azerbaijani foreign minister: No progress in Karabakh settlement over last year
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said no progress in Karabakh settlement has been reached during the last 12 months.

 In his address to the UN General Assembly, Mammadyarov said no progress has been made in the political settlement of the conflict, despite direct contacts between the leaders of the two states and the meeting of foreign ministers over the past two years.

He pointed to Armenia's clear lack of “sincere interest in a peaceful settlement.”

Mammadyarov emphasized that Azerbaijan wants speediest political settlement of the conflict and added “the process of negotiations cannot continue forever”.
