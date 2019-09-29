Welcoming ceremony for Singapore PM starts at Armenian PM’s official residence

YEREVAN. – A welcoming ceremony for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who is on an official visit to Armenia has started at Armenian PM’s official residence.
Nikol Pashinyan and Lee Hsien Loong will hold talks that will be followed by a press conference.
The delegation led by Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Armenia on Saturday evening.
Meetings are also scheduled with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, and National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.
The Singaporean Premier will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
On October 1, the Prime Minister of Singapore will attend an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, at which an agreement on establishing a free trade area between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore will be signed.
The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held on October 1 in Yerevan with the participation of the leaders of the EEU member states: Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Moldovan President Igor Dodon will also visit attend the meeting.