Armenia, Singapore to sign bilateral agreement on services, trade and investments (PHOTOS)

A free trade area agreement will be signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (PHOTOS).

He noted that Armenia and Singapore will sign a bilateral agreement on services, trade and investments.

“We are happy that the agreement will be signed during Armenia’s presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union. We, as a presiding country, have spared no efforts to expand geography of Eurasian Union’s foreign ties, and Singapore was the focus,” Pashinyan said.

He added that during the talks Lee Hsien Loong with they had discussed efficient cooperation within the United Nations.