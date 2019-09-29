News
World’s largest Yazidi temple opens in Armenia (PHOTO)
World’s largest Yazidi temple opens in Armenia (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

World’s largest Yazidi temple named Quba Mere Diwane opened in Armenia on Sunday, September 29.

Armenian Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan and other officials participated in the opening ceremony.

“Armenia is home to Yazidi people. Yazidi people stood next to the Armenian brothers during the vital moments of our history. Unfortunately, Yazidi people, along with the Armenians, were victims of the genocidal policy,” Mirzoyan wrote on Facebook.

He said it is not a mere coincidence that the monuments to Komitas and Andrank are placed next to the monuments to the Yazidi national heroes.
