Iran’s Rouhani to arrive in Armenia on Monday

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will travel to Yerevan on Monday to attend a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili said on Sunday.
He said Rouhani is planned to give an address to the EAEU summit in Yerevan on Tuesday to outline Iran’s capabilities and great potential for trade with the Eurasian Economic Union, Tasnim agency reported.
The Iranian president will also hold meetings with senior Armenian officials to discuss Tehran-Yerevan ties and the latest status of implementation of bilateral agreements and joint projects, Esmaeili added.
Rouhani is also scheduled to meet a number of foreign leaders taking part in the summit on the sidelines of the event for talks about major issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues, he added.