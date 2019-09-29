News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 29
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Iran’s Rouhani to arrive in Armenia on Monday
Iran’s Rouhani to arrive in Armenia on Monday
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will travel to Yerevan on Monday to attend a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili said on Sunday.

He said Rouhani is planned to give an address to the EAEU summit in Yerevan on Tuesday to outline Iran’s capabilities and great potential for trade with the Eurasian Economic Union, Tasnim agency reported.

The Iranian president will also hold meetings with senior Armenian officials to discuss Tehran-Yerevan ties and the latest status of implementation of bilateral agreements and joint projects, Esmaeili added.

Rouhani is also scheduled to meet a number of foreign leaders taking part in the summit on the sidelines of the event for talks about major issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Iran FMs discuss matters on agenda of bilateral friendly relations
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Mohammad Javad Zarif met at the United Nations Headquarters in New York…
 Armenia PM: Tensions in relations between our strategic partners put us in very awkward situation
It is a major challenge for Armenia not to fall into the trap of disagreement between its partners…
 Armenian official meets with outgoing Iran Ambassador
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan today...
 PM: Armenia expecting Iran President on October 1
When asked if there are agreements that have been...
 Armenian Ambassador to Iran says Armenia has a pretty good trade balance with Iran
“At the official level in Iran, it is openly announced that they should export as much as possible and purchase as little as possible…
Ambassador: Iran's Rouhani to visit Armenia in coming weeks
Pashinyan expressed hope that President Rouhani will attend Yerevan-hosted summit...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos