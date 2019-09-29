We are on the verge of a great historical era, Armenia president tells Singapore PM

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, is on an official visit to Armenia.
After the conversation between Armen Sarkissian and Lee Hsien Loong, a meeting of the delegations in an expanded format took place.
President Sarkissian said he was happy to see that relations between Singapore and Armenia are developing in the right direction.
“It is symbolic for me that during your stay here you will also meet with the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. I hope that in the future you will use Armenia as a gateway to Eurasia. I expect you to visit us again for a longer period, so that my colleagues and I, the government will have an opportunity to show Armenia and the Armenians,” Sarkissian said.
Singaporean PM added that small countries have advantages, since they are able to adapt faster, faster than large countries, to choose new directions.
Lee Hsien Loong emphasized that it is time to work together on research programs and tourism development.
“I hope that we will be able to do more with Armenia by making mutual visits from Singapore to Armenia and vice versa,” he added.
In turn, the Armenian President noted that regardless of whether the country is large or small, the challenges of the 21st century will be related to how you manage huge information, how effective you are.
“To some extent, I feel that we are on the verge of a great historical era,” the President of Armenia said.
Sarkissian emphasized that both countries can work effectively in the fields of mathematical modeling and Artificial Intelligence.