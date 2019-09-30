News
Jacques Chirac family does not want Le Pen to attend commemoration event for France ex-president
Jacques Chirac family does not want Le Pen to attend commemoration event for France ex-president
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

At the request of Jacques Chirac’s family, National Rally party president Marine Le Pen will not attend the official ceremony in memory of the ex-French president, RIA Novosti reported.

The official ceremony in memory of Chirac, and which will be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and heads of 30 other countries, will take place Monday at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris.

Earlier, Le Pen had voiced her intention to attend the ceremony. But Sunday, AFP reported, citing a source close to Chirac’s family, that the relatives of the former president would not want Le Pen, who is also an MP, to attend the ceremony.

Jacques Chirac passed away on September 26, at the age of 86.

Monday is declared a day of national mourning in France in honor of his memory.

The former French leader will be laid to rest at Montparnasse Cemetery in Paris, and next to his elder daughter, Laurence.
